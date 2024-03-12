Chandigarh JBT Recruitment Exam 2024 Rescheduled For April 28, Admit Cards Available From April 23 | Representative image

The Chandigarh Department of Education has postponed the Junior Basic Teacher (JBT) recruitment exam to April 28, 2024, instead of the previously scheduled date of March 4, 2024.

The purpose of this hiring campaign is to occupy a combined number of 396 positions for Junior Basic Teachers. Out of these, 179 positions are reserved for candidates from the general category, 94 positions for Other Backward Classes (OBC), 84 positions for Scheduled Caste (SC), and 39 positions for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) candidates.

Candidates who are taking the Chandigarh JBT recruitment exam will be able to obtain their admit cards starting on April 23. The link to access the admit card will remain active on the official website until March 26.

The Chandigarh JBT Teacher recruitment follows a selection process that includes a written test and document verification. Once selected, Junior Basic Teachers will be offered a salary ranging from Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800, in addition to a grade pay of Rs 4,200.

The test will last for 2 hours and 30 minutes with a total of 150 questions. Each correct answer will be awarded 1 mark, while incorrect responses will result in a deduction of 0.25 marks. To pass the test, a minimum of 40% marks is necessary.