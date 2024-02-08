Chandigarh Education Department Releases Admit Cards For PGT And School Lecturer Recruitment Exams At chdeducation.gov.in | Representational Image

Chandigarh Administration's Education Department has issued admit cards for PGT and school lecturer recruitment exams, scheduled from February 10, 2024. Applicants can download their admit cards from chdeducation.gov.in or via the provided direct link.

The Chandigarh Administration's Education Department has issued the Chandigarh PGT Admit Card 2024 for 98 Post Graduate Teachers (PGT)/ School Lecturers in the department. Candidates are advised to check the website for exam center details two days before the exams.

Candidates are able to obtain their Chandigarh PGT Admit Card by using their login details, including their Application number and Date of birth.

Separate roll numbers are assigned for PART-A and PART-B exams, necessitating separate admit card downloads. If applying for multiple posts, a common admit card is issued for PART-A, while PART-B requires separate generation.

The Admit Card is an important document that includes vital details about the candidate and the exam location.

You can download admit cards for exams taking place between 10th February and 13th February along with address details on specific dates before the exams.

After the written test, candidates can upload the answer key to raise objections. The merit list is determined based on marks from the written test, B.Ed. scores, and age seniority. Finally, selected candidates will have their original documents and eligibility conditions scrutinized.