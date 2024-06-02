CG PAT 2024: Chhattisgarh Pre Agriculture Test Admit Cards Released; Exam On June 9

CG PAT 2024 | Representative image

CG PAT 2024: The admit card for the Chhattisgarh Pre Agriculture Test (CG PAT) 2024 has been released by the Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CGPEB). Those who have registered for the exam can go to vyapam.cgstate.gov.in, the official website, to download their admit card. The CG PAT 2024 exam is set to be conducted on June 9, 2024. Candidates will require their application number and password in order to download the CG PAT 2024 admit card.

To ensure verification, they need to bring their valid photo ID, like a voter ID card, PAN card, or Aadhar card, along with their admit card to the exam location.

Eligibility For The Exam

To be eligible for the Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (Chhattisgarh Vyapam) exam, it is mandatory for the candidate to register before applying. Without registering, you will not be able to apply for any exam in Vyapam.

For registration in Chhattisgarh Vyapam, candidate has to use his/her mobile number. Only one candidate can register with one mobile number. The registered mobile number will be the login ID of the candidate.

After logging in with the registered mobile number, the candidate can apply for all the applications (exam forms) issued by Vyapam. 5. For any kind of change after registration, please contact the Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board, Raipur. For registration in the Chhattisgarh Vyapam portal, candidates should click on the link given below.