CFA Level 3 Exam Results For August 2023 Announced

The CFA Institute reveals a 47% pass rate, a slight dip from February. Results are accessible on cfainstitute.org for one year.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 26, 2023, 06:41 PM IST
CFA Level 3 Exam Results Out | Representative image

The CFA Institute has officially released the results for the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Level 3 examination conducted in August 2023. The outcome reveals a pass rate of 47%, indicating a slight 1% dip in success compared to the February CFA Level 3 exam.

In a prior announcement, the CFA Institute disclosed the results for the CFA Level 1 and Level 2 exams held in October, setting the stage for the recent release of the Level 3 results. Finance professionals who took part in the CFA Level 3 exam can now access and download their scorecards through the result link for 2023 on the official website.

One notable feature of the CFA Institute evaluation system is the dynamic approach to establishing the minimum passing score (MPS) for each level following each examination. This approach aims to ensure fairness to candidates across various exams, considering differences in test difficulty.

The CFA exam results will remain accessible on the official website, cfainstitute.org, for an entire year. Over the past decade, the CFA Level 3 exam has maintained an average pass rate of 52%.

How to access the CFA Level 3 results?

For those eager to access their CFA Level 3 results, the process is straightforward. Follow these steps:

1. Visit the CFA Institute's official website at cfainstitute.org.
2. Navigate to "CFA Program" > "CFA Programs" > "CFA Result."
3. Click on the "Access the result" link.
4. Provide your email address and click "continue."
5. Your CFA Level 3 result will be sent to the specified email address.
6. Download and save it for future reference.

