Centre Starts Rs 80,000 Worth Scholarship For North East Students

Applications for scholarships totaling Rs 80,000 are solicited annually from qualified applicants in the Northeastern states. Students will be eligible to apply for approximately 10,000 scholarships, each worth Rs 8,000 per month for ten months, through the Government of India's National Scholarship Portal.

By December 31, 2023, qualified applicants may visit the National Scholarship Portal and submit an application.

The scholarships will be given to students from the north-eastern region's economically underprivileged area. Selection under the initiative is made solely on the basis of State-by-State merit among applicants who have applied through the Government of India's National Scholarship Portal. A valid residence certificate from any state in the northeastern region is required of the student.

Students who have passed the Class 12 or equivalent exam from a school located in the Northeast region through an accredited board of education are eligible to apply for the award. Only students enrolled in approved undergraduate degree programs, as defined and updated from time to time by the University Grants Commission, are eligible for the scholarship.

The award is only available to those who are accepted into an undergraduate program under the "Regular/Full Time" admissions route. Applicants are not eligible if they are enrolled in any undergraduate program in an open, distant, correspondence, private, or part-time format.

Students may only apply for the scholarship if this is their first undergraduate degree. Students who hold any kind of degree already are not eligible to apply.

