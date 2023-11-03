Deakin University Indian Campus To Offer Two Scholarships Covering Tution And Living Expenses

Deakin University's GIFT City Campus will formally open its doors to students in July 2024. | Deakin University, Australia

Australia's Deakin University is all set to open its campus in India. It has become the first foreign university to announce the opening of its India campus, after the Prime Minister made an announcement to this effect last year. The International Branch Campus (IBC) of Deakin University will come up in GIFT City of Gujarat. According to the university official, Deakin Indian campus will offer two scholarships that will cover tuition fees as well as a "substantial contribution towards living expenses.”

In an exclusive interview with the FPJ, University officials have shared key launch announcements on aspects ranging from the enrollment dates, scholarships as well as details about courses and fees. Below are the excerpts from the interview:

1. When will student admission begin?

Deakin University's GIFT City Campus will formally open its doors to students in July 2024. The delivery of the course, infrastructure and resources are well underway, and expected to be delivered on time. The building that we will occupy is expected to be completed during the final quarter of 2023.

2.How will you decide tuition fees? Will the university provide scholarships as well?

The university will start with an intake of 50-60 students and gradually raise that to nearly 100. While the tuition fee is yet to be finalized, it will be comparable with other higher education institutions in India. Two scholarships will also be offered to cover tuition fees and a substantial contribution towards living expenses.

3. Why is Deakin University only focusing on postgraduate courses? Are there any plans to launch short-term courses?

We’re starting with two two-year programs, and we'll look to grow from those. We’ve made a very deliberate decision to start focused and relatively small with our GIFT City Campus. For us to deliver on our value proposition, of delivering a high-quality education, to support job ready graduates is critical.

We’re going to be working in the space of post graduate education that’s heavily linked to business. We believe that the GIFT City location is optimally placed for this cohort of students.

The first two programs will be Master in Cyber Security (Professional) and Master in Business Analytics. There is a surge in demand for highly skilled professionals in India, and beyond. By delivering on our promise of providing a high-quality education, we look forward to partnering with Indian institutions and contributing to its economic prosperity in the future.

3. How much will the "fee for the existing two courses to be offered" cost?

It will cost half of what it does in Australia, and the university aims to make it comparable with other higher education institutions in India.

4. Do you see the other Australian varsity starting in GIFT City at the same time as the competition?

The opportunity for foreign universities to open an international branch campus in GIFT City represents a unique proposition for higher education institutions and it's great to see the interest being shown by many Australian universities to establish a presence there.

Deakin is excited by the opportunity to offer our staff and students a vibrant education precinct in India and, as we do in Australia, we will continue to develop strong relationships with other universities in the region, as well as our Australian counterparts, including the University of Wollongong.

