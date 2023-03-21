Central Bank of India to recruit for 5000 posts; Apply at centralbankofindia.co.in

5000 Apprentice posts in the bank | Image for representation

Central Bank of India (CBI) has started registration for 5000 Apprentice posts in the bank.

Aspiring candidates can apply online through the official site of Central Bank of India at centralbankofindia.co.in.

Dates

Opening date of application is March 20

Closing date is April 3, 2023.

The online examination will be conducted in second week of April (tentative).

Read Also SSC GD Constable 2022 vacancy list updated to 50187 posts: Check vacancies here

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have graduation degree in any discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent qualifications recognized as such by the Central Government.

Age limit

The age limit of the candidate should be between 20 years to 28 years.

The online written examination will consists of five parts :

1. Quantitative, General English, & Reasoning Aptitude and Computer Knowledge

2. Basic Retail Liability Products

3. Basic Retail Asset Products

4. Basic Investment Products

5. Basic Insurance Products

Application Fees

The application fees for PWBD candidates is Rs. 400+ GST,

For Schedule Caste / Schedule Tribe / All Women candidates is Rs. 600+GST

For other candidates is Rs. 800+GST.

Detailed Notification Here