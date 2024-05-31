Central Bank Of India Opens Vacancies For Business Correspondent Supervisor, Apply NOW! |

For the fiscal year 2024–2025, the Central Bank of India is accepting applications for the position of Business Correspondent Supervisor on a contract basis. Interested parties may apply for these positions by going to centralbankofindia.co.in, the Central Bank's official website. Candidates may apply online at the Central Bank's official website for this position. They must print the properly completed application form, attach it to the necessary paperwork, and mail it to the address provided in the notice.



Five slots are up for grabs, and the Central Bank of India Recruitment 2024 announcement states as much. You can submit an application by June 10 at the latest if you're interested in working at the Central Bank.

The compensation for any candidate chosen for this recruitment by the Central Bank will depend on the classification of the BC Supervisor. Rs. 15000 is the fixed component for Category A, and Rs. 12000 is the fixed component for Category B.

Age Limit

The age restriction for retired bank employees applying for this Central Bank recruitment will be 64 years old, but the age limit for BC supervisors requesting for continuation would be 65 years old.



When they are appointed, youthful candidates should be no older than 21 or 45 years old.

Eligibility Criteria

While graduate degrees and familiarity with computers (MS Office, email, Internet, etc.) are prerequisites for this recruitment at Central Bank, candidates with degrees such as M. Sc. (IT), BE (IT), MCA, or MBA will be given precedence.



For this reason, former bank officers who have attained the rank of senior manager or above may be appointed. Retired Central Bank of India clerks and their counterparts have a strong record of passing JAIIB. At least three years of experience in rural banking is required of candidates.



In the event that the yearly performance assessment is satisfactory, the candidate will be selected for a period of 12 months.