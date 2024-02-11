Central Armed Police Forces To Conduct Constable Exam In 13 Regional Languages | Representative Image

For the first time, the constable recruitment exam in Central Armed Police Forces like CRPF, BSF, and CISF will be held in 13 regional languages alongside Hindi and English.

The decision is intended to increase the involvement of young people in the local community and support the use of regional languages. It would ensure fair employment opportunities and inspire more individuals to pursue a profession in national service, PTI said.

The exam, scheduled from February 10 to March 7, will accommodate approximately 48 lakh candidates across 128 cities. Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, the Ministry of Home Affairs initiated this move to broaden the recruitment base and support linguistic diversity, the report added.

Linguistic Diversity

The Constable examination, conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), is a prominent recruitment test that draws in thousands of young people from all over the country.

This decision, facilitated by an MoU between MHA and Staff Selection Commission, allows candidates to take the exam in Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Odia, Urdu, Punjabi, Manipuri, and Konkani along with Hindi and English, according to a report by PTI.

The choice will lead to a large number of young people participating in the exam in their native or local language, enhancing their chances of being selected. Consequently, the exam will become more accessible to candidates across the country, providing everyone with an equal chance for employment.

With inputs from agencies