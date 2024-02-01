MP: CRPF Jawan Martyred In Chhattisgarh Naxal Attack Cremated With Full Honours In Native Village

MP: CRPF Jawan Martyred In Naxal Attack In Chhattisgarh Cremated With Full Honours In Native Village |

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): In the poignant aftermath of the recent gun battle with Naxalites in Chhattisgarh, the final rites of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan Pawan Bhadoria were conducted with utmost reverence in his native Kupavali village, situated in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district on Thursday. The heart-wrenching event took place just days after the 30-year-old soldier made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

The ceremony, held with full honors, saw a substantial turnout, with former MP minister OPS Bhadoria among the attendees. Pawan Bhadoria's mortal remains were brought to Kupavali village by a solemn CRPF contingent. The poignant lighting of the ceremonial flame was undertaken by the fallen trooper's cousin, Vikas Singh, adding a personal touch to the tribute.

3 CRPF personnel lost lives in Naxal attack

The tragic encounter near Tekalgudem village in Sukma district claimed the lives of three CRPF personnel, including two elite members of the CoBRA unit and one from the force's 150th battalion.

As the crowd gathered to pay homage, the gravity of the situation became palpable. Bhadoria, survived by his grieving parents, wife, and a 2-year-old daughter, symbolizes the profound sacrifices made by the CRPF in their unwavering commitment to national security. The emotional farewell underscored the bravery and dedication exhibited by these valiant individuals who stand at the forefront of safeguarding the nation.