MP: Nearly A Dozen Miscreants Create Ruckus, Thrash Petrol Pump Staff In Jabalpur Over Bill Payment; Act Caught On CCTV |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly a dozen miscreants created ruckus and beat up staff with baseball strikes at Jabalpur’s Ranital petrol pump over bill payment on Wednesday night. The entire incident was captured in the CCTV installed at the pump while the accused are still on the run.

Based on the statements of the petrol pump employees, the police have registered a case in the matter and started searching for the accused. As per reports, the matter erupted over the payment of merely Rs 30.

According to information, first, a young man reached the petrol pump, filled petrol in his motorcycle and stood at a distance without paying. When the pump employees asked him for money, he abused them and ran away from the spot.

After some time, the youth came back along with some of his companions in a car without a number plate and started attacking the pump workers. About a dozen of them, armed with baseball sticks and bats, kept creating nuisance at the petrol pump for a long time.

Looted money and ran away

Petrol pump operator Arvind Rajput said, “About a dozen youths who came in a car without number plates not only beat up several employees fiercely but also looted the money from the pump and ran away.”

The assault by the unruly youth has been captured in the CCTV cameras installed at the petrol pump, on the basis of which a complaint has been lodged with the police. At present, the petrol pump employees have provided the motorcycle number of one of the accused to the police, on the basis of which the police have started locating the accused.