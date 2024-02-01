MP: 'Interim Budget Focused On Poor, Women, Youth And Farmers,' Says CM Mohan Yadav

Mohan Yadav, MP CM |

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said that the interim budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is focused on the poor, women, youth and farmers.

He also said that all the departments are making efforts to take the country forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Under the leadership of PM Modi, all departments are making efforts to take the country forward. The interim budget was presented today and it is focused on the poor, women, youth and farmers. This budget has highlighted PM Modi's pledge for the welfare of these categories," CM Yadav said.

Nearly 25 lakh people have come out of poverty. India is fast moving forward to become the fourth largest economy in the world, and a base has been formed for the government's target of making India the third largest economy in the world, he added.

'Solar power plant will benefit 1 crore households'

"Anganwadi and ASHA workers have been covered under the Ayushman Bharat scheme...A new housing scheme has been brought for the middle class...The announcement of free cervical cancer vaccines for girls between 9-14 years of age is commendable... A rooftop solar power plan has been formulated which will benefit 1 crore households and will exempt them from electricity bills up to 300 units...," he added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda has also welcomed the interim budget saying all the sections of the society are kept in mind in the budget.

"The interim budget is very good. All the sections of the society, women, poor, youth and farmers are kept in mind in the budget and it is welcomed. All the schemes which are implemented in the country will also benefit Madhya Pradesh," the Deputy CM said.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday presented the Interim Budget 2024 and expressed hope that the good policies and the work done by the Central government will help the BJP return to power for the third consecutive time in a row.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Addressing the Lok Sabha, the Union Finance Minister in her budget speech said, "Our young country has high aspirations, pride in its present and hope and confidence for a bright future. We expect that our government based on its stupendous work will be blessed again by the people with a resounding mandate." FM Sitharaman in her speech included key subjects on inclusive development, infrastructure, green growth, youth power, financial sector. Ahead of the General elections, Sitharaman said that the government proposes to increase capital expenditure outlay by 11.1 per cent to Rs 11.11 lakh crore in 2024-25.

Fiscal deficit target for 2024-25 at 5.1 per cent

FM Sitharaman also said that PM SVANIDHI, a flagship initiative focusing on street vendors, has extended credit assistance to 78 lakh street vendors across the country.

Presenting the Union Budget 2023, FM Sitharaman pegged the fiscal deficit target for 2024-25 at 5.1 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP).

As expected and in relief for the citizens, the central government neither tweaked nor put any additional tax burden on citizens, in the interim Budget for 2024-25 tabled by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

FM Sitharaman in her interim budget speech said that the government will encourage vaccination for girls in the age group of 9 to 14 years for the prevention of cervical cancer.

Among others, the Finance Minister highlighted that the BJP-led Central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes in focusing on four major castes - Garib (Poor), Mahilayen (Women), Yuva (Youth) and Annadata (Farmer).