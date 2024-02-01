What Will MP Get Out Of Interim Budget? Power Corridor, Medical College, Tourism Boost In Orchha Ram Raja Temple & More

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is expected to get a power corridor out of the three major corridors proposed in the interim budget for 2024. These are energy, mineral, and cement corridors; port connectivity corridors; and high traffic density corridors. The projects have been identified under the PM Gati Shakti for enabling multi-modal connectivity.

Similarly, the Ayushmann Bharat scheme, which has been extended to all ASHA and Anganwadi workers, will benefit Madhya Pradesh.

Besides, more medical colleges have been proposed in the interim budget, so Madhya Pradesh will get its share from this pool.

Bhopal Chamber of Commerce and Industries general secretary Aditya Manya Jain said, "Madhya Pradesh will get power corridors from the three corridors proposed in the interim budget, while tourism promotion policy will benefit Madhya Pradesh due to Orchha Lord Ram. We will get more medical colleges and more houses for the poor under PM Awas Yojana."

An additional two crore houses will be constructed as part of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana; consequently, more houses will be constructed in the state, adding to

The interim budget has also proposed to promote rooftop solarization to give 1 crore households 300 units of free electricity per month. It will benefit the state. A vaccine against cervical cancer has also been proposed, improving the health of people across the country.