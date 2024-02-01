MP: 16-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped By 3 At Gunpoint

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang raped by three unidentified persons at gunpoint in Gwalior district, the police official said on Wednesday.

Additional superinten- dent of police (ASP) Gajen dra Vardhaman told Free Press: "The incident occurred in a village under the jurisdiction of Bhan- warpura police station on Tuesday night. The accused assaulted the parents of the minor girl and raped her, the police added.

The girl came out of the house to answer nature's call, when she saw three men standing at a distance. The men caught hold of her and when she shouted, her parents who were sleeping came to save her. However, one of the accused took out a katta, a country-made gun, and pointed at the parents and threatened them to keep quiet. The parents keep on pleading to leave the girl alone but the perpetrators did not pay heed.

While the two accused took turns to rape the girl, the third accused kept an eye on the parents. After the act, the trio fled the spot. The police registered a case against the accused under IPC section 323, 376, 376d, 458, 506 and POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Of fences) Act and started in-vestigation into the matter.

The police are continuously making efforts to nab the accused. The police have detained a few suspects, who were being in-terrogated