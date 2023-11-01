 CEED, UCEED 2024: IIT Bombay Extends Registration Deadline Till November 6
CEED, UCEED 2024: IIT Bombay Extends Registration Deadline Till November 6

Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Bombay has extended the deadline for the registration of CEED, UCEED 2024. The final date to register for Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design and Common Entrance Exam for Design 2024 has been extended till November 6, 2023.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 01, 2023, 06:49 PM IST
article-image
IIT-Bombay | File

Interested candidates can apply for CEED at ceed.iitb.ac.in and those who wants to apply for UCEED can do it at uceed.iitb.ac.in.

The admit card for CEED 2024 and UCEED 2024 will be issued on January 5, 2024 following the examination to be scheduled on January 21, 2024. The answer key for both the examinations will be released on January 23 and objection window will close on January 25, 2024. The final answer key will release on January 31, 2024. The CEED 2024 result will be declared on March 6 and UCEED 2024 result will be declared on March 11, 2024.

Follow these steps to apply online:

Visit the official website of CEED or UCEED.

Click on the registration link and enter the registration details.

Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

