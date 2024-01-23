CEED, UCEED 2024 Answer Key Out Download Now for Verification!

Representational Pic

The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, is set to release the answer key for the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) and the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) on January 23, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for these exams can access the answer key through the official websites - uceed.iitb.ac.in for UCEED and ceed.iitb.ac.in for CEED.

Important Dates:

Answer Key Release: January 23, 2024

Last Date for Uploading Comments: January 25, 2024

Final Answer Key Release: January 31, 2024

How to Download CEED, UCEED 2024 Answer Key:

Visit the official websites of UCEED and CEED at uceed.iitb.ac.in and ceed.iitb.ac.in, respectively.

Locate and click on the "CEED, UCEED 2024 Answer Key" link on the home page.

Enter your login details and click on submit.

The answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Verify the answers and download the page.

Keep a hard copy for future reference.

Result Declaration Dates:

CEED Result: March 06, 2024

CEED Score Card Download: March 11, 2024 (from the Candidate portal, valid for one year)



UCEED Result: March 8, 2024

UCEED Score Card Download: March 11, 2024

Candidates are advised to check the official websites of CEED and UCEED for more details. The final answer key will be available until January 31, and candidates can upload comments on the draft answer key until January 25, 2024. Ensure to follow the prescribed steps to access and download the answer key promptly.