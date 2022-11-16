e-Paper Get App
CEED, UCEED 2023 Registration: IIT Bombay to stop registrations with late fees today

IIT Bombay will conduct CEED 2023 and UCEED 2023 on January 22.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 16, 2022, 10:30 AM IST
article-image
IIT Bombay |
The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, IIT B, is going to shut the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) and Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED 2023) registration with late fee today, November 16. Candidates can apply for CEED 2023 and UCEED 2023 on the official websites- ceed.iitb.ac.in, uceed.iitb.ac.in. Earlier, the CEED, UCEED 2023 registration without late fee was stopped on November 9.

"The last date for online registration with regular fee has been extended till Wednesday, November 9, 2022. The last date for online registration with late fee is Wednesday, November 16, 2022," an official notification mentioned. Candidates who belong to the general category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 3,600, while SC, ST, and women candidates need to pay Rs 1,800 for the same.

Here's how to apply for CEED, UCEED 2023 Registration:

  1. Go to the official website for CEED 2023 - ceed.iitb.ac.in, UCEED 2023- uceed.iitb.ac.in.

  2. Select the registration portal link.

  3. Make your log-in id and password.

  4. Key in the details in the application form and upload the required documents.

  5. Pay the application fee.

  6. Download CEED 2023, UCEED 2023 application form, and get a hard copy for future use.

IIT Bombay will conduct CEED 2023 and UCEED 2023 on January 22.

