The 200th researcher graduates from IIT-B Monash academy

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, September 25, 2022, 11:31 AM IST
article-image
Prof. Subhasis Chaudhuri, Director, IIT Bombay presents the testamur to Ami Mehta (200th Graduate, IITB-Monash Research Academy) | PM

Mumbai: In just 14 years the 200th doctorate graduated from the IITB-Monash Research Academy, a collaboration between IIT Bombay and Monash University, Australia.

The Academy is the first organisation in the world to grant a combined Ph.D. testamur, where the researchers are supervised by professors from both universities for all four years. The researchers also have access to the laboratories of both institutions besides the academy's own lab.

Prof. Subhasis Chaudhuri, Director, IIT Bombay, said “ In a short span of 14 years, the progress has been phenomenal. Today, it is probably the world's largest such initiative on a joint-degree Ph.D. program”.

This milestone of the 200th graduate comes three years after the 100th Ph.D. The 200th Ph.D., Dr. Ami Mehta presented her research on “Fabrication and development of a blood-brain barrier microfluidic chip to mimic the brain vasculature.”

