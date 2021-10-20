CBSE's decision to exclude Punjabi language out of main subjects is unfortunate: Punjab Education Minister Pragat Singh

Chandigarh: Punjab Education Minister Pragat Singh on Wednesday said that the decision to keep Punjabi out of the main subjects in the datesheet of Class 10 and 12 released by CBSE is unfortunate.

He appealed to the central board to reconsider its decision regarding the same.

The minister in a statement termed the decision by the CBSE to include all the regional languages in the minor subjects as a conspiracy to wean students away from their mother tongue.

According to him the step is a gross injustice to the students of the state and is in total contravention to the spirit of the Constitution.

“If need be then I would call upon the Union Education Minister to impress upon him to roll back the decision,” added Pragat Singh.

Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 08:28 PM IST