CBSE Boards 2021-22: Board to allow students to change exam city for term 1 exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in a circular issued on the official website said it will allow students to change the city of their exam centres for the upcoming term 1 board exams.

"It has come to the board’s notice that some students are not in the same city where their school is located and they will be allowed to make requests through the school to change the exam centre city," the board said.

“All students and schools are requested to stay in touch with the CBSE’s website. As soon as the students are informed in this regard, they can make the request to their school within the schedule which will be of short duration,” it said.

"No request for changing examination city after the schedule will be accepted," it said further.

CBSE will conduct the first-term board examinations for classes 10 and 12 offline in November-December. Candidates can check the date sheet on the official website- cbse.gov.in

Exams for Class 10 students begin on November 30 and continue till December 11. For Class 12 students, papers will be held from December 1 to December 22.

From this year, CBSE will conduct two board exams instead of the one annual exam pattern followed till last year. The term two exams for secondary and senior secondary students will be conducted in February-March 2022.

Bifurcating the academic session, holding two term-end exams and rationalising the syllabus were part of the special assessment scheme for class 10 and 12 CBSE board exams for 2021-22, which were announced in July in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CBSE had last week said that the first-term board examinations for classes 10 and 12 will be conducted offline in November-December.

The board had said the exams will be objective and the duration of the tests will be 90 minutes. The exams will start from 11.30 am instead of 10.30 am in view of the winter season.

Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 04:33 PM IST