Date extended: FYJC admissions for 30% remaining seats in Mumbai to go on till tomorrow

First year junior college (FYJC) admissions for the students in Mumbai have been extended till Thursday (October 21), as per a Times Of India report. All Xth grade pass outs can apply for the remaining 30% seats as the first come, first serve admissions are underway.

Candidates will be allowed for new registrations, admissions and cancellations till October 21 on www.11thadmission.org. in. Besides, ATKT students who failed to clear English can also apply for admissions. They will have clear the subject within a year.

If a student wants to take admission to the allotted college then click on ‘Proceed for Admission’ in student Login then upload required documents and confirm admission in the allotted college.

If a student doesn’t want to take admission in the allotted college can wait for a further round. However, for students who have been allotted first preference, it is compulsory to take admission in the allotted college. If such students (first preference allotted) fail to take admission, they will be blocked for further regular rounds and will be considered during special round only.

If a student wishes to cancel his/her admission, confirmed in Previous CAP Rounds, can request the concerned junior college, and get his admission cancelled. Collect the admission cancellation receipt. Such students who have cancelled their admissions will be restricted for further regular rounds and will be considered during Special round only

A total of 60,037 students have been allotted seats for the first-year junior college (FYJC) in the Mumbai region in the second online admission merit list.

FYJC admissions are yet to commence for class X pupils who had given supplementary exams that took place from September 22 to October 8. Their results will be out on Wednesday as there are 3,585 students from Mumbai division.

