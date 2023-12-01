CBSE Will Not Award Any Division, Distinction, Aggregate In Board Exams |

According to a notice released on Friday, the Central Board of Secondary Education will not be giving out any divisions or distinctions for the class 10 and 12 board exams.

"No overall division, distinction or aggregate of marks shall be awarded. Also, if a candidate has offered more than five subjects, the decision to determine the best five subjects may be taken by the admitting institution or employer,” the notice said citing CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.

"If a candidate has offered more than five subjects, the decision to determine the best five subjects may be taken by the admitting institution or employer," the CBSE notice said.

Notice here.

CBSE Date Sheet

The CBSE Class 10 and 12 Date Sheet 2024 will shortly be released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). At first, the board had announced that the Class 10 and 12 board exams will begin on February 15.

Date sheets for CBSE classes 10 and 12 for 2024 can be downloaded from the official website at cbse.gov.in. Notably, the CBSE has adhered to the practice of disclosing the entire schedule for the board exams approximately two months before to the start of the exams.

According to this, there is a good chance that the CBSE would release the Date Sheet for Classes X and XII 2024 by the end of November 2023.

In order to stay informed about the most recent developments and announcements surrounding the CBSE Board Exams 2024, students who hope to sit for these exams are recommended to regularly visit the official CBSE website, cbse.gov.in.