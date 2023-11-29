CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2024: CBSE Class 10, 12 Schedule Expected Soon; Check Updates Here

CBSE | Representative image

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon release the date sheet for the CBSE 10th and 12th board exams in 2024. We do not yet know the exact date for the CBSE board exam 2024 timetable, so applicants should remain vigilant. Various reports suggest that the date sheet would be released by the end of November or the first week of December. For the most recent changes, please visit cbse.gov.in.

As soon as the link is activated, candidates can obtain the CBSE 10th, 12th board exam 2024 date sheet from the website. They are eagerly awaiting the announcement of the CBSE board exam timetable 2024 so that they can make note of the essential dates. All relevant announcements can be found on the official website, cbse.gov.in.

The exams are likely to begin on 15 February 2024 and end on 10 April. However, these are not the officially confirmed dates and the exact timetable will be out soon.

Step-by-step process to download the CBSE 10th, 12th date sheet 2024 online, here:

Go to the website – cbse.gov.in – to search for the timetable link.

Click on the option that says "CBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2024 PDF" on the home page.

The timetable PDF for the respective classes will be displayed on your screen.

Download the PDF from the website and save a copy on your device.