CBSE CTET 2024: Last Date To Register Extended To Nov 27; Check Details Here | Representative image

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the submission date for the application for the 18th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) to 27th December 2023.

Candidates can apply for the examination at ctet.nic.in.

Earlier the deadline for applications was set at November 23. The Exam will take place on January 21, 2024.

The exam will be conducted in two shifts- Paper II which will be between 9:30 am to 12 noon and Paper I which will be conducted between 2 pm to 4:30 pm. the exam is conducted in 20 languages across 135 cities nationwide.

The fee structure for candidates in the general or OBC NCL category, taking only one paper, are required to pay ₹ 1,000 as the examination fee whereas for both papers, the fee is ₹ 1,200. The fee structure for candidates who belong to the SC, ST, and differently-abled persons are ₹ 500 for one paper and ₹ 600 for two. The payment must be made online.

How to apply:

Go to the official website of CTET, https://ctet.nic.in/.

Select the CTET January 2024 link.

Register and log in to your account.

Fill out the application form, make the payment.

Submit and download the confirmation page.