CBSE To Provide CTET August 2023 OMR Sheet, See Details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to provide a copy of both the calculation sheet and the OMR sheet to all candidates who took the CBSE Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) August 2023 test.

Candidates who wish to acquire their calculation sheet along with a copy of the OMR sheet must apply on or before November 10, 2023, along with the required fee of Rs 500.

"It is notified for information of the candidates that the Board has decided to provide calculation sheet with copy of the OMR Sheet to the candidates who have appeared in CTET August 2023 on their request along with prescribed fee," reads the official notice.

Applicants are recommended to correctly enter their roll number, name, and address in their application forms. On the backside of the bank draft, include the roll number and name. The application, along with a bank draft made payable to the CTET director, can be mailed or handed in person to the CBSE CTET Unit, P.S. 1-2, I.P. Extension, Patparganj, Delhi-110092.

The notice also states that the calculation sheet, along with a copy of the OMR sheet, will not be provided to any school or institution for display, for commercial use, or print media. The application submitted on the candidate's behalf, as well as the incomplete application, will be rejected by the Board without further consideration.

It should be noted that the calculation sheet, along with a copy of the OMR form, will only be sent to the candidate via speed post. However, no request received after November 10, 2023, would be considered in this office under any circumstances.

The CBSE held the 17th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test on August 20, 2023, and the results were revealed on September 25, 2023. This year, a total of 15,01,474 candidates registered for CTET Paper I, with 12,13,704 taking the exam and 2,98,758 qualifying. Similarly, 14,02,022 applicants registered for CTET 2023 Paper II, with 11,66,178 appearing in the test and 1,01,057 qualifying.

