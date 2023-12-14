CBSE Releases SOPs And Guidelines For 2024 Board Exam Practical Exams

CBSE | Representative image

The Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and guidelines for the CBSE Board Exam 2024 practicals of Classes 10 and 12 have been made available by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The guidelines are available for review by stakeholders and students at cbse.gov.in, the official website of the CBSE. The dates of the practical exams for Class 10 and Class 12 are set for January 1, 2024, and February 14, 2024. The theory exams, meanwhile, are slated for February 15–April 2.

In order to ensure consistency in instructions and procedures, the Board has prepared guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the conduct of practical examinations, projects, and internal assessments for both classes. This is stated in the official notice from the CBSE.

All schools administer the Practical Examinations, Projects, and Internal Assessments in accordance with the guidelines provided in the CBSE-mandated Scheme of Studies and Examination Bye-Laws. A few schools have made serious mistakes and then asked for adjustments to the results. In order to prevent such problems, schools are now required to closely adhere to the board's instructions.

Note the following important points:

Beginning on the respective exam dates, schools must upload the results of the practical exams simultaneously. It is essential that the uploading process be finished by each class's deadline. After marks are uploaded, they cannot be changed.

The Board will not be providing Class 10 practical answer books. It is the responsibility of the schools to make the appropriate arrangements for these materials. It is not necessary to send the practical answer books to the regional office once the exams are over.

The Board will designate external examiners to supervise the project assessments and practical exams in particular subjects for each school.

Unless otherwise directed, payments for all personnel engaged in the examination process must be made via the Integrated Payment System.

The CBSE maintains the right to cancel the practical exam in the event that schools disregard the Board's directives.