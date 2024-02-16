CBSE Releases CTET January 2024 Results, Know How To Check | Unsplash (Representative Image)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) results for the January 2024 session. DigiLocker will be used to distribute the CTET January 2024 exam results and certificates. All candidates who took the exam will have DigiLocker accounts created by CBSE, and they will receive their login information on registered mobile numbers.

3,418 exam centers administered the 18th CTET exam on January 21, and the preliminary answer key has already been released. The final answer keys, cut-off marks, and results will then be made public.

How to check?

On the official websites, cbseresults.nic.in and ctet.nic.in, candidates can view their results.

Go to the official CTET website at ctet.nic.in to download the results.

On the main page, look for and click the "CTET January 2024 Result" link.

Clicking opens a new page where applicants must enter the required data.

Click submit and log in using the generated credentials.

After finishing, the screen will show the CTET January 2024 results.

It is not permissible to reevaluate or verify the results in any way. Additionally, CBSE has made it clear that it would not be taking any correspondence in this respect.

Qualifying Percentage

The minimum qualifying percentage for candidates in the general category is 60%, and they must receive a passing score of 90 out of 150. Candidates from the OBC category must score 82 out of 150, with a minimum qualifying percentage of 55%. Candidates belonging to the SC, ST, OBC, or PwD categories must also obtain at least 55%, or 82 out of 150, in order to be eligible.