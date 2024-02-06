CBSE Releases Admit Cards For Class 10 And 12 Private Candidates 2024 | CBSE

The admit card for the CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Exam 2024 for private applicants has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Students who have registered as private candidates can verify and get their admit card by visiting the Central Board of Secondary Education's official website, cbse.gov.in.

Private candidates are students who take the Central Board of Secondary Education board exams without attending a traditional school. Regular and private students take identical examinations and adhere to the same curriculum. A private candidate will obtain a certificate from the board upon passing the exam, and it won't be mentioned that they ran as a private candidate.

While the exams for Class 12 will take place on February 15 and run through April 2, the CBSE Class 10 board regular test is set to start on February 15 and end on March 13. The board will conduct the CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams in a single shift. It is scheduled to begin at 10:30 AM and end at 1:30 PM. Students will get an extra fifteen minutes to peruse the question paper before the test starts.

How to download?

CBSE private candidates must register on the official website using their application number, previous roll number/year, or candidate name in order to download their admit card.

Applicants must visit cbse.gov.in or cbse.nic.in, the Central Board of Secondary Education's official website.

Go to the webpage's CBSE Private Candidate 2024 section.

To download the admit card, click the provided link.

Candidates must input their application number, previous roll number, year, or name on a new page that opens.

Following completion, the screen will show the CBSE Private Candidate admit card.

Print out your CBSE Private Candidate admit card for the exam day and save a copy of it.

It is imperative for candidates to remember that the CBSE admit card is a crucial document to have with them on exam day. A candidate may not be allowed to enter the exam halls if they forget to carry their admission card on the day of the exam.