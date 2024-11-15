CBSE Refutes Rumours Of Syllabus Reduction And Changes To Internal Assessment System In Class 10, 12 For 2025 Board Exams

Representative image

Mumbai: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has denied reports circulating in the media about a 15% syllabus reduction for Class 10 and 12 board exams, along with changes in the internal assessment structure and the introduction of open book exams for the 2025 board examinations.

A statement issued by CBSE's Regional Officer in Bhopal, Vikas Kumar Agrawal, clarified that no modifications have been made to the board's examination system, internal assessment framework, or syllabus for the upcoming board exams. The board emphasised that it has not released any official notification regarding such changes, and the rumours circulating across various news platforms are not true.

Recently, several media reports suggested that CBSE was implementing a significant syllabus reduction and that it was assigning 40% of the students’ marks to internal assessments, with the remaining 60% based on final board exams. Reports also claimed that the board would introduce open book exams for certain subjects, such as English Literature and Social Science, as part of the new system.

However, CBSE has categorically denied these reports, reiterating that any legitimate policy announcements or changes would only be communicated through the board's official channels, including its website and circulars. The board advised the public and students to refrain from believing “misleading information” and to verify all news by consulting the CBSE's official website. “Any information regarding policy changes by the Board is issued only through the Board’s official website and circulars,” the statement issued by Agrawal noted.

In its statement, CBSE emphasised the importance of cross-checking information and assured students and parents that no alterations in the examination format or syllabus have been implemented for the 2025 academic session.

The board stated, "CBSE has not made any changes to its examination system or internal assessment system, nor has any official notification been issued in this regard. Therefore, CBSE refutes the aforementioned news."

This board urged all stakeholders, including educational institutions, students, and parents, to rely on authentic sources for information about board policies and to avoid circulating unverified news.