CBSE Proposes New Curriculum Plan: Three Languages, More Subjects for Students

Representative image |

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is poised to implement significant modifications to the academic framework for Classes 9 to 12. The proposed changes involve a paradigm shift for Class 10 students, who may soon find themselves studying three languages instead of two. Crucially, at least two of these languages must be native Indian languages, marking a departure from the current curriculum, according to the Indian Express reports.

Additionally, the CBSE is considering a substantial increase in the number of subjects students must pass in Class 10. The existing mandate of clearing five subjects could progress into a more demanding requirement of passing 10 subjects. This includes three languages and a diverse array of seven main subjects, ranging from mathematics and computational thinking to vocational education and environmental education.

National credit framework

As reported by the Indian Express, the proposed changes are part of the CBSE's broader initiative to establish a national credit framework in school education. This framework aims to bridge the gap between vocational and general education, aligning with the objectives outlined in the National Education Policy 2020. As per the CBSE plan, an academic year would consist of 1200 notional learning hours, translating into 40 credits. Notional learning refers to the designated time required for an average student to achieve specific outcomes.

The credits earned will be stored digitally in the Academic Bank of Credits, accessible through a linked Digilocker account. Crucially, these credits are independent of the marks obtained by students, as per official CBSE documentation.

Concerns and guidelines for transition

According to the Indian express reports, while the proposed changes have received favorable responses from school heads and teachers, concerns have been raised regarding the transition to the new credit-based system. Teaching autonomy is another area flagged in the feedback received by CBSE. In response to these concerns, an official from CBSE stated, "We are working on a set of guidelines that will help guide teachers to implement this transition, providing a broad structure with room for teachers to exercise autonomy."

The CBSE plan, detailing changes to the academic framework for Classes 9 to 12, was distributed to all heads of CBSE-affiliated institutions for review and comments by December 5, 2023. The timeline for the rollout of the credit-based system remains uncertain, leaving educators and students anticipating the potential changes in the upcoming academic years.