CBSE permits students to take math in Class 11 if they passed with basic math in Class 10 | Credits: Pexels

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has relaxed the guidelines by allowing students who passed Class 10 with Basic Mathematics to choose Mathematics in Class 11 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "As the current session has also been adversely affected by Covid, hence, it has been decided to further extend this relaxation for one year ie. 2022-23," CBSE notification mentioned.

CBSE has also advised the Head of the Institution to check if the students are having the aptitude and ability to pursue Maths in Class 11 before allowing them. "The exemption is being given as a special measure to facilitate the present academic batch (2022-23) of students of Class 11," it mentioned.

According to the earlier CBSE circular, students of Class 10 who had studied math Standard only could pursue the subject in Class 11, meanwhile students with Basic Math could only take Applied Math in Class 11. "This rule was relaxed by CBSE in the past two years because of the circumstances developed due to pandemic and thus, students who offered Mathematics Basic were also allowed to offer Maths in Class 11," read the statement.