CBSE Opens Registration For CTET July 2024 Exam: Here's How To Apply

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) initiated the registration procedure for the CTET July 2024 examination on March 7, 2024. The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) is scheduled to be held on July 7, 2024.

The deadline for submitting applications is April 2, 2024. The deadline for fee submission is also April 2, 2024, by 11:59 PM.

To successfully fill out the application form for the CTET July 2024 exam, follow these steps:

Visit the Official Website: Go to the official website of the CBSE CTET exam at ctet.nic.in.

Go to Application Section: On the homepage, locate and click on 'Apply for CTET July 2024' under the 'Candidate Activity' category.

Click on New Registration: Select the 'New Registration' option to begin the registration process.

Provide Personal Information: Fill in all the required details accurately, including your full name, mother’s name, father’s name, date of birth, and other necessary information.

Select Exam Centre and Language: Choose your preferred exam centre and the language in which you wish to take the CTET 2024 session exam.

Submit Required Documents: Share your Aadhaar Card and other requested documents. Upload these documents as per the guidelines provided.

Upload Photograph and Signature: Upload your recent photograph and signature in jpg/jpeg format with a white background, adhering to the specified dimensions and size requirements.

Payment Process: Proceed with the payment process. Choose your preferred payment mode and make the necessary payment for the CTET 2024 exam.

Submit and Download: After completing the payment, click on 'Submit' to finalize your application. Download a copy of the registration form for future reference.

Verify Information: Before submitting the form, review all the entered information carefully to ensure its accuracy.

Confirmation: Upon successful submission, you should receive a confirmation message or email acknowledging your application.

Keep a Copy for Reference: It's advisable to keep a copy of the filled application form and payment receipt for your records and future correspondence.