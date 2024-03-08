CBSE CTET July 2024 Registration Now Open At ctet.nic.in, Apply By April 2nd! | Unsplash (Representative Image)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) initiated the registration procedure for the CTET July 2024 examination on March 7, 2024. Individuals who wish to apply for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test can go to the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in to find the direct registration link.

The deadline for submitting applications is April 2, 2024. The deadline for fee submission is also April 2, 2024, by 11:59 PM.

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) is set to take place on July 7, 2024.

The fee for individuals in the General and OBC Categories who wish to take a single paper is Rs. 1000, and for both papers, it is Rs. 1200. Individuals in the SC/ST/PWD categories will need to pay Rs. 550 for a single paper and Rs. 600 for both papers. Payment should be made online via Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking.

Candidates are advised that once the examination fee has been submitted, their particulars cannot be changed or edited. However, the facility for corrections in the particulars (except the city of examination) may be provided on the portal during the specified period, as notified on the CTET website.

The examination will be conducted in twenty languages across 136 cities nationwide. CTET July 2024 will be held in two shifts: the first shift for Paper II from 9:30 AM to 12 noon, and the second shift for Paper I from 2 PM to 4:30 PM.