CBSE Opens Applications For Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025; Renewal Window Also Active

CBSE Opens Applications For Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025 | Official Notification

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has commenced the online application procedure for its Single Girl Child Merit Scholarship Scheme 2025, as well as renewals for applicants who were awarded it in the previous year. Students can submit applications through the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in, by October 23, 2025.

About the Scholarship

The programme, operating for a number of years, is intended to assist the education of single girl children who are meritorious and motivate families to inculcate girls' education. For the 2025 session, applications are invited for:

Single Girl Child Scholarship (Class X – 2025 pass-outs): New applications from candidates who passed Class X in 2025 and are enrolled in Class XI in CBSE-affiliated schools.

Single Girl Child Scholarship (Class X – pass-outs of year 2024): Renewal forms for students who were awarded the scholarship in 2024 and are presently pursuing studies in Class XII.

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025 | Official Notification

Eligibility Criteria

- Applicant should be the sole child of her parents and an Indian national.

- Minimum 60% mark in Class X CBSE board examination is mandatory.

- Studying in Class XI or XII in a CBSE-affiliated school.

-Tuition fee must not be more than ₹1,500 per month in India (with a 10% annual permissible increase).

-NRI candidates are eligible if tuition fee does not exceed ₹6,000 per month.

Scholarship Benefits & Renewal

Students thus selected will be awarded ₹500 per month for a maximum of two years. Renewal is permitted if the student secures Class XI with a minimum of 50% marks. Payments will be directly credited to beneficiaries through ECS/NEFT.

CBSE has instructed applicants to go through the detailed instructions that can be found on its website prior to applying. The deadline for the online application is October 23, 2025.