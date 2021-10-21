CBSE launches ‘Veer Gatha Project’ for students of classes 3-12 ; check details here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has launched the ‘Veer Gatha Project’ for students from grades 3-12, in order to commemorate the valiance and courage of the armed force officers and personnel.

"To honour the acts of bravery and sacrifice of the officers/personnel of the Armed Forces, other lawfully constituted Forces and Civilians, gallantry awards are announced twice in a year on the occasion of Republic Day and Independence Day," a circular issued by the CBSE read.

"In order to disseminate the details of acts of bravery and the life stories of these bravehearts among the students, it has been proposed by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) that school students may be motivated to do projects/activities based on gallantry award winners. Accordingly, the Ministry of Education, Department of School Education and Literacy, is organising the Veer Gatha Project from 21st October to 20th November 2021. The Project shall be open for all schools in all states and Union Territories including all schools affiliated to Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)," the circular read.

"As part of Veer Gatha Project, the students can frame different projects on gallantry award winners and the best project will be awarded by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) and Ministry of Education (MoE) on the forthcoming Republic Day i.e. on 26th January, 2022," it read further.

The circular further stated that the project need not be in the written form of a file. Interdisciplinary and art-integrated activities like poem, essay, painting, multi-media presentation (Enactment Video) etc. can be an activity to be done by individual students as a project to participate.

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 12:36 PM IST