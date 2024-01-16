CBSE Issues Guidelines For Uploading Practical Exam Marks

CBSE | File

The guidelines for uploading accurate practical examination marks on its portal have been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for schools. It was emphasised that students should not face any problems in the future. The practical exams for CBSE Class 10 and 12 are being held from January 1 to February 15, 2024.

According to a formal statement from the board, one of the primary duties of schools is to make sure that student results are accurately published on the board's portal.

As per the guidelines published by the CBSE, examiners and schools alike must also bear in mind the maximum marks that are awarded for internal assessments of practical projects in the subject.

"It has been noted that educational institutions occasionally overlook this duty and commit errors as a result. The board has been reminding schools periodically to take precautions to prevent errors when uploading the marks of practical, project, and internal assessments on the portal," the release said.

"The school principal, the internal examiner, and the external examiner (if applicable) must make sure that the correct marks are uploaded during the uploading process because once the marks are uploaded, they cannot be changed," the release further stated.

Class 10 board examinations will take place from February 15 to March 13, 2024, and Class 12 board exams from February 15 to April 2, 2024.

Here are some of the guidelines:

Internal and external examiners are required to carefully review the circulars and guidelines provided by the board before commencing their work, and they must strictly comply with them.

They need to confirm the mark details and how the marks are divided according to the curriculum document.

Following this, it is important to carry out practical activities and assign grades according to the points designated for various tasks within the practical, project, or internal assessment.

Before posting the grades on the board portal, the principal must confirm with both the internal and external examiners that the grades have been assigned accurately in relation to the maximum marks designated for the subject.

Afterwards, accurate scores must be uploaded to the server, and a hard copy should be printed and cross-checked prior to the final submission of the scores on the portal.

The list of awards needs to be endorsed by both the internal and external examiners, as well as the principal, for documentation purposes.

The board also emphasized a recent issue where the Delhi High Court dismissed a request from the petitioner to rectify the incorrectly uploaded marks on the server.

Once the marks are uploaded, they will be considered final for result declaration, and no further corrections will be permitted.