CBSE Issues Guidelines For Practical Exams 2024 For Private Candidates

The CBSE has released instructions for private candidates' practical exams in 2024, which will take place from February 15 to March 15. These guidelines encompass venue information, the selection of external examiners, management of answer sheets, procedures for uploading marks, and detailed directives for students, schools, and examiners.

Based on the board's guidelines, practical exams will be administered to students from the previous two years who were unable to secure marks due to reasons such as reappearing for exams or missing them. Furthermore, exams will also be conducted for 2021 students who have requested practical exams.

Instructions for exam centres

CBSE has stated that practical exams for all students will be held at the same centers as theory exams. CBSE regional offices will appoint external examiners, while schools will appoint internal examiners.

Private candidates associated with CBSE are required to submit their prior marksheet and admit card at the examination venues. It is important for students to take note of the schedule for their practical exams and arrive at the exam center as per the specified date and time.

The CBSE has provided instructions for exam centers, such as preparing a thorough list of students by class and subject for practical exams, arranging for an external examiner by contacting the regional office early, coordinating the scheduling of practical exams based on examiner availability, student convenience, and CBSE datesheet, giving advance notice of the exam schedule to students, and informing regional offices about the planned practical exams.