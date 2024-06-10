 CBSE Issues Advisory Against Fraudulent Websites, Issues A List Of Official Sources For 2024-25 Session
Students have been cautioned by the Board not to fall for fake news that is being propagated via internet portals.

Siksha MUpdated: Monday, June 10, 2024, 06:16 PM IST
CBSE Issues Advisory Against Fraudulent Websites, Issues A List Of Official Sources | File

In an alert released on Monday, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) forewarned parents and students about false information regarding the curriculum, available resources, and sample test questions for the 2024–25 session.

"It has come to our notice that certain online portals and websites are circulating outdated links and unverified news related to sample question papers, curriculum, CBSE resources, and activities. These links and news falsely claim to provide updated information for the session 2024-25," the advisory said.

List of official websites:

CBSE also issued a list of official websites which the students can refer to -

-CBSE Academics and Skill Education, including Sample Question Papers, Subjects, Curricula and related Resources, Publications, Programs, SAFAL- cbseacademic.nic.in

-CBSE Results- results.cbse.nic.in

-Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET)- ctet.nic.in

-PRASHIKSHAN TRIVENI Training related activities- cbseit.in/cbse/2022/ET/frmListing

-CBSE SARAS (Integrated e-Affiliation System)- saras.cbse.gov.in/SARAS

-PARIKSHA SANGAM (Exam related activities)- parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in/ps/

"In the interest of the public, we wish to emphasise that information from unauthorised sources can be misleading and may cause unnecessary confusion among schools, students, parents, and other stakeholders," it added.

(With inputs from PTI)

