CBSE Detects Mark Variations Using AI Tools

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has used advanced artificial intelligence (AI) tools to find a significant variation between theory and practical marks in some subjects among more than 50% of students in around 500 CBSE-affiliated schools. According to CBSE Secretary Himanshu Gupta, this finding is based on past years' result statistics. In a press note, Gupta said, "This variance highlights a need for meticulous assessment during practical examinations in schools. Consequently, the Board has advised such schools to review their internal assessment procedures."

"We did not know AI was being used, but it is good to see that it has worked out for the CBSE system," said Zeenat Syed, principal of Podar International School, Thane. She also revealed that this is not the first advisory on such discrepancies. "These advisories make us aware of areas needing improvement. After receiving them, schools become very careful, and students start working harder. We have also shared these advisories with parents so they are aware," she added.

On the other hand, Smita Gandhi, the principal of CP Goenka International School, Ulwe, expressed that such assessments should be handled only by teachers. She said, "The internals are conducted by the schools; assessment should be done by the teachers because they have taught the students the entire year. Using AI is too technical."

Gandhi also emphasised the importance of fairness and transparency in assessments. "It is the responsibility of us teachers to see to it that the students are being fair during the exams. The rules set by the board should be followed to avoid such discrepancies," Gandhi stated.

Through this advisory, the CBSE aims to implement a more robust, transparent, and reliable mechanism to ensure that the assessment process is realistic and adds value to the student's academic journey. "This advisory serves as a reminder to prioritize fairness and accuracy in assessing practical examinations, thereby enhancing the quality of education in CBSE-affiliated institutions," Gupta stated in the press note.