CBSE Introduces "Learning From Practitioners" Program for Teachers |

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has launched the "Learning from Practitioners" programme, which allows teachers to undertake action research. Teachers from CBSE-affiliated schools can apply to participate in the programme. Applicants must have piloted/tested/researched key practise challenges/problems in education/schooling. CBSE will select and support the best innovations with a grant and a mentorship network, according to the board.

Aspirant/interested teachers of all schools affiliated by the Board are required to submit their proposals in the below link: https://forms.gle/jkeLMTbam1Ho8Gmr8 latest by 31st August, 2022. This form can only be filled by using CBSE digital edu id.

The selected applicants will be given a fixed grant of Rs 25,000 in three instalments over a period of 1 year.

A network of experienced practitioners and educators will mentor the finalists. Finalists will join a community of committed individuals who will serve as a platform for idea exchange and learning.

Eligibility:

● All CBSE-affiliated faculty and staff are eligible to apply.

● Proposals that address the subject level, grade/learning stage, school and governance level, community, teacher training can be submitted.

● Preference will be given to proposals that are directly in alignment with National Education Policy, 2020.

● Each applicant can only apply for 1 grant a year.

● A group of applicants can also apply together. Maximum group members allowed are 4.

● Finalists cannot apply for the same project next year.

● The applicant has to apply for their own project, they cannot be nominated by someone else for the grant.

● The application can be submitted in English or Hindi.