CBSE Initiates Cleanliness Drive Under Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign Till October 31

CBSE Initiates Cleanliness Drive

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today initiated a cleanliness drive that will continue till October 31. The Board aims active participation from students, teachers and community to spread the message of cleanliness, sanitation and hygiene in the society.

The board said, "All CBSE officers, employees and affiliated schools enthusiastically participated in all the events and sanitation activities in the Cleanliness Drive – "Ek Tareekh Ek Ghanta Ek Sath” conducted on 01.10.2023 at 10:00 am."

The CBSE schools chose railway tracks and stations, garbage vulnerable points, areas surrounding schools, slums, under bridges, market spaces etc for its cleanliness activities.

The CBSE on X writes, "Let’s take the nature side and make Swachh Bharat Mission our pride. Students of Pragati Academy Perumbavoor, Ernakulam, Kerala participated in the Swachhata Shramdan."

Let’s take the nature side and make Swachh Bharat Mission our pride.

Students of Pragati Academy Perumbavoor, Ernakulam, Kerala participated in the Swachhata Shramdan pic.twitter.com/OGyTUgr6BZ — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) October 5, 2023

The CBSE Board also shared the “before and after” images of the sites that were chosen by the schools for the cleanliness drive. “We cannot build a healthier and stronger nation without first ensuring its cleanliness,” the board tweeted on X official account by sharing state-wise CBSE students images who participated in the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ 3.0 Campaign.

