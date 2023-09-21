Registration For CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2023 Begins at cbse.gov.in

CBSE | Representative image

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the commencement of the Single Girl Child Scholarship 2023. Apart from this the board has renewed the Single Girl Child Scholarship for 2022 (Renewal 2023). Eligible candidates can apply for this scholarship programme from September 19, 2023, to October 18, 2023, through the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

CBSE has clearly mentioned that it will not entertain any offline applications or hard copies of documents.

Eligibility criteria:

To be eligible for this scholarship, candidates must be single girl child students of Indian nationality enrolled in CBSE-affiliated schools. They should have achieved a minimum of 60 per cent marks in their Class 10 exams in the first five subjects.

Even NRI applicants studying in CBSE-affiliated schools can apply, but they won't be entitled to a tuition fee exceeding Rs 6,000 per month.

Applicants should be in Class 11 or 12 in schools affiliated to CBSE.

Monthly tuition fee of the candidate should not be more than Rs. 1,500 in Class 10, and there should not be an increase of more than 10% in Class 11 and 12.

CBSE will review and renew the scholarship after one year, continuing it only for students who secure a minimum of 50 per cent marks in Class 11 and are promoted to Class 12.

In addition, the board has directed affiliated schools to verify the application forms of students applying for the Girl Child Scholarship.

The verification process will take place from September 25, 2023, to October 25, 2023, through the official website at cbse.gov.in.

The scholarship programme was first initiated by the board in 2006 which aims to empower and support single girl children in pursuing their education.

Documents required:

Class 10-mark sheet

Passport-sized photograph

Affidavit from your parent/guardian

Cancelled check or copy of the first page of your bank passbook.

Steps to apply for the scholarship:

Visit the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in

Fill online application form with details.

Then upload the required documents and a scanned photograph.

School will then verify it between on the official website of CBSE.