CBSE Board Exams 2024: Class 10, 12 Private Registration Begins Tomorrow

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will commence the registration process for CBSE board exams 2024 for Class 10, 12 private students tomorrow, September 12. Candidates can apply online at cbse.gov.in.

Candidates that fall into the fail or compartment category, as well as those who choose to sit for the exams as private candidates in order to improve their performance or take an additional subject, can use this CBSE private form.

Along with the main board exams in 2024, CBSE will also be conducting tests for private students from February to April 2024. According to the board, private candidates will be unable to select subjects that need laboratory practice.

According to an official release from the board. “ However, Women Private Students (Delhi only) can offer Home Science with Practical. Similarly, Candidates with visual impairment (Blindness) (Delhi only) have the option of offering any one of the codes of Music Subject i.e., 031 or 032 or 033 or 034 or 035, or 36."

The subjects that are automatically generated and made available on the CBSE website will be available to private students.

According to the board, students do not need to submit their original mark sheet and certificate from the previous year's examination. The marksheet and certificate for the 2024 examination will be distributed to all candidates following the announcement of the results.

Candidates appearing for improvement of performance or for additional subjects will be issued a separate fresh mark sheet cum certificate reflecting only the marks obtained in the said examination according to CBSE.

