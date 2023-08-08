CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2023: Re-evaluation Verification LOT 3 Results Out At cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE Compartment 2023: Class 10 Results To Be Declared Today | Representational Image

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10, 12 re-evaluation and verification LOT 3 results 2023 has been declared by the Board on August 7. A few days back the CBSE Board announced the Class 10, 12 compartment results 2023 on the official website at cbseresults.nic.in. Students who applied for the CBSE Board Class 10 re-evaluation 2023 and CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation and verification 2023 will be able to download the mark sheet from the board’s official websites.

The CBSE 12th compartment results 2023 were declared on August 1 and the Class 10th results were announced on August 4. The verification process for both the classes began subsequently. The board also allowed students to request for verification of marks and copy of evaluated answer sheets. 47.40% students were declared pass in Class 10th compartment results and 47.50% in Class 12th results.

Steps to check CBSE re-evaluation, verification results 2023:

Go to cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in.

Click on the link ‘Class XII- After Re-evaluation/Verification – Lot 3 Result 2023 – Announced on 7th August 2023’ OR, ‘Class X- After Re-evaluation/Verification – Lot 3 Result 2023 – Announced on 7th August 2023’ for Class 10.

Enter your roll number, school number and admit card ID in the space provided.

Submit the details entered and login.

The CBSE results 2023 will be displayed.

Check the marks secured and download for future reference.

