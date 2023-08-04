CBSE Compartment Result 2023: Class 10 Supplementary Results Out At cbseresults.nic.in

Candidates who have appeared for CBSE Class 10 Compartment, Improvement or Improvement+Compartment exam 2023 can now check their scores | Representative image

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the results of the Class 10th Supplementary exams for the year 2023. Students who appeared for the compartment exams can now check their results on the official CBSE website, cbse.nic.in.

CBSE conducted Class 10 Compartment exams from July 17 to 22. Results of Class 12 Compartment exam have already been announced.

This year, a total of 1,27,622 students appeared in the CBSE Class 10 Compartment examination and 60,551 or 47.40 per cent of them have cleared the exam. The pass percentage of girls is 49.90 per cent, compared to boys' 46 per cent.

Students are advised to keep their roll numbers and other details safe for future use. In case of any discrepancies or doubts regarding the results, they can reach out to their respective schools or the CBSE authorities for clarification.

Steps to check CBSE Class 10th Supplementary exams results 2023:

Step 1: Visit the official CBSE website - cbse.nic.in.

Step 2: Look for the link that says "Class 10th Supplementary Results 2023" and click on it.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other required details as mentioned on your admit card.

Step 4: After submitting the details, your compartment exam result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: You can now download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

