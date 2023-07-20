Maharashtra SSC HSC Supplementary Exam 2023 Papers POSTPONED Due to Flood | Representative image

Mumbai: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has postponed the Class 10 and 12 supplemntary board exams scheduled on Thursday (July 20) due to flooding in several districts of the state.

The Class 10 papers, which were to be held on July 20 from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm will now be held August 2 at the same time.

The Class 12 papers have been shifted to August 11, and will be held at the same time in both morning and evening sessions.

