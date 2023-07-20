 Maharashtra SSC HSC Supplementary Exam 2023 Papers POSTPONED Due to Flood
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMaharashtra SSC HSC Supplementary Exam 2023 Papers POSTPONED Due to Flood

Maharashtra SSC HSC Supplementary Exam 2023 Papers POSTPONED Due to Flood

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has postponed the Class 10 and 12 supplemntary board exams scheduled on Thursday (July 20) due to flooding in several districts of the state.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 20, 2023, 01:16 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra SSC HSC Supplementary Exam 2023 Papers POSTPONED Due to Flood | Representative image

Mumbai: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has postponed the Class 10 and 12 supplemntary board exams scheduled on Thursday (July 20) due to flooding in several districts of the state.

The Class 10 papers, which were to be held on July 20 from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm will now be held August 2 at the same time.

The Class 12 papers have been shifted to August 11, and will be held at the same time in both morning and evening sessions.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra SSC HSC Supplementary Exam 2023 Papers POSTPONED Due to Flood

Maharashtra SSC HSC Supplementary Exam 2023 Papers POSTPONED Due to Flood

Registration Begins July 24 Onwards For AP EAMCET 2023 Counselling: Check Schedule Here

Registration Begins July 24 Onwards For AP EAMCET 2023 Counselling: Check Schedule Here

MAH CET 2023 Counselling For LLB 5-Years: Check CAP Round 2 Allotment Status

MAH CET 2023 Counselling For LLB 5-Years: Check CAP Round 2 Allotment Status

J&K NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Registration Begins At jkbopee.gov.in

J&K NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Registration Begins At jkbopee.gov.in

Mumbai Schools Closed Tomorrow Amid Heavy Rains, Other Parts Also On Alert

Mumbai Schools Closed Tomorrow Amid Heavy Rains, Other Parts Also On Alert