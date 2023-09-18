CBSE Extends Last Date To File Class 10, 12 LOC For 2024 Board Exams; Check Notice Here | PTI (Representative Image)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the last date to file CBSE Class 10, 12 List of Candidates (LOC) for 2024 board examinations. According to the original schedule, the deadline for filling the LOC for CBSE Board Exams 2024 was September 18, however, the date has been extended till September 28, 2023, without a late fee.

The institutes can also file LOC after September 28 with a late fee from September 29 to October 5, 2023. Students and Schools can check the notice issued by the CBSE board through the official website at cbse.gov.in.

The official notice reads, "Considering various representations received from schools, the schedule for submission of List of Candidates (LOC) for Classes X/XII Examination 2023-24 for the conduct of Board's examination for the session 2023-24 has been extended."

Schools/candidates need to submit LOC through the e-Pariksha link available on the CBSE website.

LOC needs to be Submitted within the scheduled period.

The submission of correct data of the students is highly important to avoid future problems.

The late fee is Rs 2000 per student in addition to the normal fee stated in the notice dated August 17, 2023.

Fee

The practical fee for Class 12 is Rs 150 per subject per student for schools in India and Nepal

For schools abroad, the practical fee is Rs 350 per subject per candidate.

CBSE LOC 2024 last Date

Without late fee: Till September 28, 2023

With late fee: September 29 to October 5, 2023

