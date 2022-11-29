CBSE forms new online system for LOC data correction in class 10, 12 entries

Pixabay (Representative Photo)

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has initiated a new online system for the sake of data correction in list of candidates (LOC) during exams for class 10 and 12. Schools can make the corrections between November 30 to December 6, 2022.

CBSE schools had earlier asked for the student data to be corrected, due to which the board created the Pariksha Sangam -parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in. Schools will be able to access the same using their id and password. The board has also urged the schools to have a complete read of the manual, after which they can make suggestions for changes.

Here are the rules to propose data corrections in LOC for Class 10, 12

Only using the official student records as a basis, schools can make changes to student data. Complete changes to the data are not possible.

There will be no further opportunities for class 10 corrections in mathematics standard (041), mathematics basic (241).

The CBSE will not grant requests to change the subject or to give question papers for subjects other than those submitted in LOC.

Additionally, following the closure of the platform, CBSE will not accept any rectification requests. The final data will be utilised to generate CBSE exam admit cards, administer exams, and generate passing documents.

After then, queries for candidate data like their name or the names and dates of birth of their parents won't be accepted.

CBSE will record all corrections and monitor them. If any data has been fiddled with, the board will take action against the school as per affiliation laws.

While highlighting that schools make corrections during the stipulated period, CBSE urged them to take a print out of the same for their record. "There is no need to send correction slips to concerned regional office." read the official notification by CBSE.

Schools were required to submit the LOC with information such as the student's date of birth, subject combinations in accordance with their course of study, and the student's name, parent's name, and guardian's name as it appears on school records.