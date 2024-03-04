CBSE Forms Committee To Incorporate AI In Education System | ANI (Representative image)

The CBSE is presently working on a comprehensive strategy to incorporate Artificial Intelligence (AI) into the education system. This initiative was discussed during a meeting of the CBSE's department of Skill Education in November of the preceding year.

A committee was formed that would include representatives from prestigious higher education institutions like IITs and NITs, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, key stakeholders from the prominent global AI industry, and officials from the board, Hindustan Times reported citing officials familiar with the matter.

The committee will also consist of individuals representing AI-powered startups, HT added citing meeting minutes reviewed by them. Officials have stated that a committee will be established in the near future to begin working on the proposal. It is anticipated that the committee will present their recommendations by the end of April 2024, HT reported.

Board proposal

"The rapid advancement of AI is transforming the world, creating new opportunities, and challenges for students and educators alike. AI already has a significant impact on industries such as healthcare, finance, manufacturing and transportation, and is expected to play a greater role ahead. It is crucial that the students develop a strong foundation of AI skills to prepare for the jobs in future…“It is proposed that a comprehensive AI strategy for schools may be developed..," the board proposed according to HT.

The committee's main responsibility will be to develop plans for promoting AI skills among students, improving learning outcomes with the help of AI and digital creativity tools, and ensuring that students with disabilities have equal access. Moreover, the policy will provide opportunities for teachers to enhance their abilities, encourage partnerships between industry and academia, and set specific goals to be accomplished within specified time periods, HT added.