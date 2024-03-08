CBSE Extends Deadline For Practical Exams And Internal Assessments

Representative image |

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has given schools an extension until March 31, 2024, to complete their remaining practical examinations and internal assessments. This decision comes after repeated reminders to schools to complete these assessments for the CBSE Board Exams 2024.

"It has come to notice that some of the schools have not yet completed the activities mentioned above within the scheduled time frame despite repeated reminders for the same and are now requesting the Board to provide the facility for uploading of marks for Practical Examinations / Project / Internal Assessment / Internal Grade 2024," CBSE said in an official notice.

Notice Here.

CBSE has given schools a final chance to carry out practical exams, projects, internal assessments, and submit marks for internal grade 2024, following their requests. Schools are required to ensure that these marks are completed and uploaded on the portal by March 31, 2024.

"No further opportunity will be given to the schools in this regard," the notice added.

The practical examinations were conducted by CBSE in January 2024, with explicit instructions to ensure their completion before the main exams. CBSE made it clear that they would not entertain any requests to change the grades that were uploaded. Furthermore, CBSE warned educational institutions that if they failed to comply with the guidelines, the practical tests would be cancelled.